Shanghai Masters: Kyle Edmund through to last 16 after straight-set win

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Edmund is at his highest world ranking of 14

British number one Kyle Edmund went through to the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory against Italy's Andreas Seppi.

Edmund, ranked 14th in the world, broke twice in the first set and early in the second to win 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes.

The 23-year-old will next face Chile's world number 48 Nicolas Jarry.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev is also through after he beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5 6-4.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you