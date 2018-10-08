Kyle Edmund: British tennis player rises to highest world ranking of career

Kyle Edmund has reached one ATP Tour final, losing to Pablo Andujar at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco

British number one Kyle Edmund has reached a career-high 14th in the ATP world rankings.

Edmund has moved up two places this week, and risen from 50th at the start of the year.

The 23-year-old reached the semi-finals of the China Open last week, losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in his first competitive event since the US Open.

Edmund has been British number one since March, when he passed three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray.