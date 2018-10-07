Japan Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Kei Nishikori for third title of season

Daniil Medvedev has won all three of his ATP titles in 2018 after earlier successes at the Sydney International and Winston-Salem Open

Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev beat home favourite Kei Nishikori in the final of the Japan Open to win his third ATP title of the season.

World number 32 Medvedev won 6-2 6-4 in 62 minutes in Tokyo.

Japanese Nishikori, who is ranked 12th, has now lost eight ATP finals since his last victory, which came at the Memphis Open in February 2016.

Medvedev is set to climb to number 22 when the new rankings are released on Monday - a career high.

The 22-year-old claimed an early break in the first set, which he wrapped up in 25 minutes following 11 unforced errors from Nishikori.

Nishikori, 28, improved in the second set but, backed by a strong service game, Medvedev claimed a third break of serve to eventually seal the win.