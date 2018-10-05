China Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund reaches semi-finals in Beijing

Kyle Edmund (right) lost in the first round of the China Open in 2017

British number one Kyle Edmund is through to the semi-finals of the China Open after a straight-sets victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

The fifth seed, 23, came through against the qualifier 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

He will face either Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili or Malek Jaziri of Tunisia on Saturday for a place in the final.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro also progressed to the semis, beating Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-3 6-0, and will now face Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Fourth seed Fognini beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4 6-4.