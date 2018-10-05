China Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund reaches semi-finals in Beijing

Britain's Kyle Edmund defeats Serbia's Dusan Lajovic
Kyle Edmund (right) lost in the first round of the China Open in 2017

British number one Kyle Edmund is through to the semi-finals of the China Open after a straight-sets victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

The fifth seed, 23, came through against the qualifier 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

He will face either Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili or Malek Jaziri of Tunisia on Saturday for a place in the final.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro also progressed to the semis, beating Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-3 6-0, and will now face Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Fourth seed Fognini beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4 6-4.

