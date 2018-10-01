BBC Sport - Serena Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness
- From the section Tennis
Serena Williams has recorded a version of the Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The post appeared on the tennis star's Instagram account.
Williams wrote, "the music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."