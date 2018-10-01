BBC Sport - Serena Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness

  • From the section Tennis

Serena Williams has recorded a version of the Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The post appeared on the tennis star's Instagram account.

Williams wrote, "the music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

Top videos

Video

Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Welcome to Holl - The agony of a 28% climb after cycling 240km

Video

Story of how 2018 Ryder Cup was won

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch the moment Molinari win secures Ryder Cup victory for Europe

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy mobbed by fans in Ryder Cup victory interview

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute artistry' - Casey, McIlroy & Mickelson in final-day best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Premiership catch-up

Video

'Absolutely incredible' - Man City score 50-yard own goal

Video

Watch Sinclair's brilliant back-heel winner for Celtic

Video

Passionate Poulter & ruthless Rahm feature in final-day key battles

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Hearts 2-1 St Johnstone

Video

Stuttgart's comedy own goal from throw-in

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you