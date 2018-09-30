Fernando Verdasco: Judy Murray suggests towel rule change after Spaniard's incident

Fernando Verdasco's best performance at a major came in the 2009 Australian Open, when he reached the semi-finals

British tennis coach Judy Murray has suggested a rule change after a clip showing world number 28 Fernando Verdasco apparently shouting at a ball boy prompted widespread criticism.

In the clip, Verdasco gesticulates angrily at the boy after a delay in receiving his towel between points.

The practice of ball boys and girls providing a towel to players is commonplace but has its critics.

"What about a rule that makes players get their own towels?" said Murray.

Responding to the same incident, which took place at the Shenzhen Open, GB Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong wrote on Twitter: "I can't stand this."

Players will have to use towel racks during this year's edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals - the season-ending event for players under the age of 21.

The rule states the towel racks will "remove the onus on ball kids to handle towels".