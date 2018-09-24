Shenzhen Open: British number two Cameron Norrie into second round in China

Cameron Norrie helped Great Britain beat Uzbekistan in their Davis Cup tie earlier this month

British number two Cameron Norrie is through to the second round of the Shenzhen Open with a straight-set win over Chinese wildcard Wu Di.

World number 73 Norrie recorded a 6-2 6-2 win in 69 minutes in China.

Norrie will face world number 18 Borna Coric from Croatia in the second round of the hard-court event.

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray begins what is his penultimate event of 2018 against China's Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday.

Murray will also play in Beijing next week, but will not play in either of the remaining two Masters series events in Shanghai or Paris in October to ensure he is in "the best shape possible" for the start of the 2019 season.