Laver Cup: Kevin Anderson gains revenge over Novak Djokovic

Anderson helped to keep Team World in the tournament in Chicago

South African Kevin Anderson avenged his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic with victory over the Serb in the Laver Cup team competition.

However, Anderson and Team World trail Team Europe 7-5 going into the final day of the three-day exhibition event.

Team Europe had taken control of the match 7-1 after singles wins for Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer.

But Anderson's victory and doubles success for American Jack Sock and Australian Nick Kyrgios closed the gap.

Anderson beat Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 10-6, sending down 17 aces in the match to help him out of trouble.

Errors from Djokovic, who had lost in the doubles with Roger Federer on Friday, cost him dearly.

"It's not easy playing one of the best players of all time, but what an amazing atmosphere," said Anderson afterwards. "I felt I played a great match - beating Novak on any stage is great and here in Chicago makes it extra special."

In the singles matches, Federer had an easy 6-3 6-2 win over Kyrgios but Germany's Zverev had to save a match point against American John Isner before winning 3-6 7-6 (7-6) 10-7.

It then left Sock and Kyrgios to combine to win the doubles match finale, beating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin of Belgium 6-3 6-4.

Saturday's matches were worth two points each, but three points per match are up for grabs on the final day, with the first team to 13 points lifting the trophy.