Andy Murray to end comeback season early after competing in China events

Andy Murray has played nine matches in 2018

Andy Murray says he wants to be "in the best possible shape" for the Australian Open in January year after deciding to end his comeback season early.

The former world number one plans to play in the Shenzhen and Beijing tournaments over the next two weeks.

But he will not play in either of the remaining two Masters series events in Shanghai or Paris in October.

Murray hopes "intense reconditioning" and training will bring him "closer to playing at my highest level again".

The 31-year-old had hip surgery in January and has only played nine matches this year after returning to the ATP Tour in June.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Shenzhen and Beijing over the next few weeks," Murray wrote on Facebook.

"After that I've decided to end my season to give me the preparation time I need to get ready for a strong 2019.

"We are going to focus on some intense reconditioning/training blocks in the next couple of months with a view to being in the best possible shape for Australia in January.

"The last few months have been positive and with the extra work over the coming months I'll be closer to playing at my highest level again. I appreciate all the support."