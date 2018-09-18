Pan Pacific Open: Johanna Konta beats Gabriela Dabrowski to reach round of 16

Johanna Konta is currently ranked 43rd in the world in singles

Britain's Johanna Konta registered a straight-set win over Gabriela Dabrowski to reach the round of 16 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Konta, ranked 43rd in the world, beat the Canadian qualifier 6-2 6-0.

The British number one did not face a break point in the match and won 10 games in a row as she closed out the victory in 65 minutes.

She will play either 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Croatia's Donna Vekic next.

Dabrowski, a doubles specialist ranked 541st in singles, started well but was broken in the sixth game of the first set.

Konta hit 17 winners in the opening set and dropped just four points on serve in the second.

Earlier, Australian seventh seed Ashleigh Barty beat America's Coco Vandeweghe, nine days after the two won the US Open women's doubles title together.

Barty won 4-6 6-3 7-5 and will face either former world number one Victoria Azarenka or Kurumi Nara in the round of 16.