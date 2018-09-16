Davis Cup: GB's Cameron Norrie inspired by Jonny Wilkinson message

Media playback is not supported on this device Norrie wins to give GB victory

Cameron Norrie revealed he was inspired by a message from rugby great Jonny Wilkinson before sealing Great Britain's latest win in the Davis Cup.

Norrie blew a two-set lead and wasted match point en route to losing to world number 434 Jurabek Karimov on Friday.

But he defeated Sanjar Fayziev on Sunday as GB beat Uzbekistan 3-1.

"[Wilkinson] sent me a nice video to tell me to come out with a clean slate... prove to yourself and everyone that you can get it done," Norrie said.

The British number two's 6-2 6-2 6-0 win gave Great Britain victory in the World Group play-off and ensured the team will be seeded in the qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup when it starts in February.

Norrie told BBC Sport that retired fly-half Wilkinson, whose last-minute drop-goal won the Rugby World Cup for England in 2003, had sent him the message via one of the strength and conditioning coaches.

"He's obviously incredible, an idol of mine, so it was unbelievable to get a message like that from him," said the 23-year-old, who was born in South Africa to a Scottish father and Welsh mother.

"Growing up in New Zealand, it was kind of like a religion there, rugby, so it was sick. I was so pumped up when I received it."

Leading the tie 2-1 going into Sunday's singles rubbers, Britain needed one more victory to win the best-of-five-match tie in Glasgow.

A last-minute change of opponent - Fayziev coming in for world number 60 Denis Istomin - did not faze Norrie, who had enjoyed a dream Davis Cup debut in February against Spain.

In that tie he came from two sets down to stun Roberto Bautista Agut, who at the time was ranked 91 places above the Briton, and led to former GB captain John Lloyd saying Norrie had made "one of the most impressive debuts of all time".

Against Fayziev he had a brief wobble in the opening game when he dropped his serve but won the next four games to take control.

He never looked back, winning eight games in a row from the seventh game of the second set to close out the match in convincing style.

"He would have learnt a lot from Friday," captain Leon Smith said. "To get the response like he's done, it takes a lot - credit to Cam."