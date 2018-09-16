BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie wins to give GB victory over Uzbekistan in Glasgow

Highlights - Norrie victory seals Davis Cup tie for GB

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five great shots as Cameron Norrie gives Great Britain a 3-1 victory in their Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan by winning his singles match against Sanjar Fayziev 6-2 6-2 6-0 in Glasgow.

