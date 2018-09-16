Davis Cup: Great Britain beat Uzbekistan after Cameron Norrie wins in singles

Cameron Norrie hit 28 winners against Sanjar Fayziev

Cameron Norrie gave Great Britain a 3-1 victory in their Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan by winning his singles match against Sanjar Fayziev in Glasgow.

The British number two, who lost his opening singles match on Friday despite having had a match point in the third set, triumphed 6-2 6-2 6-0.

Victory in the tie ensures GB are seeded in the revamped Davis Cup when it starts in February.

Fayziev was a late replacement for world number 60 Denis Istomin.

"It's an extremely proud moment. The crowd were awesome," said Norrie.

"Big thanks to my dad for actually staying put in his seat today - he was pretty nervous the other day."

Great Britain had started the day with a 2-1 lead after Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot came from behind to win their doubles match on Saturday against Istomin and Fayziev.

Norrie's victory on Sunday at the Emirates Arena meant there was no need to play the scheduled fifth rubber between Dan Evans and Jurabek Karimov.

Lessons learnt for Norrie

World number 70 Norrie had been expecting to face Istomin, who was stunned by Dan Evans in the opener on Friday and spent seven hours on court over the past two days, but Uzbekistan named world number 516 Fayziev instead.

The 23-year-old Briton came into the match following the disappointment of letting victory slip away from him in spectacular fashion in Friday's singles match against Jurabek Karimov.

The only question mark over whether he had put it behind him came when he dropped the opening game on his serve, but he then won four games in a row to take charge of the opening set which he won when Fayziev netted a return.

He was again pushed hard in the opening game of the second set but this time held his serve and then broke in the fourth and eight games to go two sets up.

He had been in this position against Karimov but this time did not give Fayziev even a whiff of a chance as he rattled off eight games in a row - and 11 of 12 - to wrap up the match in just under two hours.

"I was pretty nervous coming into the tie today and Friday but the crowd got me through it. It's always difficult playing your first home tie but I learnt a lot this weekend and I'm really proud of the team," Norrie said.

His captain Leon Smith added: "Cam said it there - he would have learnt a lot from Friday. To get the response like he's done, it takes a lot - credit to Cam."

More to follow.