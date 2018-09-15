Davis Cup: Great Britain 2-1 Uzbekistan as Jamie Murray & Dom Inglot win

Jamie Murray (left) and Dom Inglot had to wait until the third set for their first break of the match

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot came from behind to win their Davis Cup doubles match and put Great Britain 2-1 up in their tie against Uzbekistan.

The pair recovered from losing the first set to beat Denis Istomin and Sanjar Fayziev 4-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 6-3.

It means Britain need victory in one of Sunday's two singles rubbers to win the best-of-five-match tie in Glasgow.

Victory would ensure GB are seeded in the revamped Davis Cup when it starts in February.

Leon Smith's team started the day level with their visitors after victory for Dan Evans and defeat for Cameron Norrie in Friday's singles matches - both of which went to five sets.

Uzbekistan's Istomin, who spent more than four hours on court in his defeat by Evans, showed no signs of fatigue as he and Fayziev pushed Britain's doubles specialists hard.

But after losing the second set in a tie-break, their belief faltered and that allowed the home team to dominate the rest of the match, claiming victory when Fayziev netted a forehand.

More to follow.