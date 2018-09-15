Jack Draper wins first senior title and will climb into top 1,000 in rankings

Draper reached the Wimbledon boys' final in July with an epic semi-final win over Nicolas Mejia that lasted more than four hours

Britain's Jack Draper won his first Futures title in Nottingham - and ensured he will be the only 16-year-old in the top 1,000 of the men's rankings.

Surrey-born Draper beat compatriot Andrew Watson 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 in the final of the Nottingham GB Pro Series.

Draper, whose father Roger is a former chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association, chose to skip the US Open juniors to play in the event.

He reached the boys' final at Wimbledon this year, losing to Tseng Chun-hsin.