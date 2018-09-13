Davis Cup 2018: Dan Evans to return to Great Britain team after drug ban

Friday's play-off will be Dan Evans' first Davis Cup appearance since the 2017 World Group quarter-finals

Great Britain v Uzbekistan - Davis Cup play-off Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 14-16 September Coverage: Live video on the Red Button and online; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Dan Evans will play for Great Britain for the first time in over a year in Friday's Davis Cup play-off against Uzbekistan.

The 28-year-old will face world number 60 Denis Istomin in Glasgow.

Evans made his comeback from a 12-month drug ban in April and has mainly played on the second-tier Challenger Tour this season.

He failed a drug test after remnants of cocaine contaminated legal medication in his washbag.

Britain's highest-ranked player at the event will be Cameron Norrie, who will take on world number 434 Jurabek Karimov in what will be his second Davis Cup appearance.

In the doubles, Britain's Jamie Murray - fresh from his US Open mixed-doubles title win - will team up with Dom Inglot to play Sanjar Fayziev and Istomin.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will miss the match to continue his gradual return from hip surgery.

British number one and world number 16 Kyle Edmund is also absent as he recovers from a recurrence of tonsillitis.

Evans' last appearance in the Davis Cup was April 2017's quarter-final defeat by France.

He lost in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying after he was not granted a wildcard into the main draw but has climbed back to 222nd in the world after winning a Challenger event in Vancouver in August.

Evans had reached a career-high world ranking of 41 just a month before he failed the drug test.