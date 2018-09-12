Coupe Banke Nationale: Naomi Broady loses in straight sets to second seed Petra Martic

  • From the section Tennis
Naomi Broady
Naomi Broady was broken five times by Petra Martic

British number four Naomi Broady lost in straight sets to second seed Petra Martic in the first round of the Coupe Banke Nationale in Quebec City.

Broady was beaten 6-1 6-1 in 55 minutes by the Croatian world number 38 at the indoor hardcourt event in Canada.

World number 161 Broady won the first game of the match, but then lost the next 11.

In April, Broady won her first WTA title with victory in the doubles at the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

