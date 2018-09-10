US Open 2018: Serena Williams' claims of sexism backed by WTA

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Serena Williams calls umpire 'liar' and 'thief'

Serena Williams' claims of sexism in the US Open final have been backed by the governing body of women's tennis.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said she had been shown a different level of tolerance over Saturday's outbursts by the umpire than if she had been a man.

She got a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling the umpire a "thief" in the loss to Naomi Osaka.

The American said it was "sexist" to have been penalised a game.

"The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women," Simon said in a statement.

"We do not believe that this was done last night."

The head of the United States Tennis Association, which organises the US Open, said men "are badgering the umpire on the changeovers and nothing happens".

"We watch the guys do this all the time," USTA chief Katrina Adams said.

"There's no equality when it comes to what the men are doing to the chair umpires and what the women are doing, and I think there has to be some consistency across the board.

"I'm all about gender equality and I think when you look at that situation these are conversations that will be imposed in the next weeks. We have to treat each other fairly and the same."