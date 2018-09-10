US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic says matching Pete Sampras' Grand Slam haul is "truly incredible"

Djokovic beat Del Potro 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to win a third US Open title

Novak Djokovic says it is "truly incredible" to match idol Pete Sampras' tally of 14 Grand Slam titles.

The 31-year-old Serb clinched back-to-back Grand Slam triumphs by beating Argentine third seed Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's US Open final.

With Djokovic having also won Wimbledon, only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have claimed more.

"There is a lot of significance of me being now shoulder to shoulder with Sampras," Djokovic said.

"The first thing I saw related to tennis on the TV was his first or second Wimbledon championship.

"That inspired me to start playing tennis."

American Sampras won his 14 titles, which included a then-record seven Wimbledon triumphs, between 1990 and 2002.

Sampras beat Australian Roy Emerson's 33-year record of 13 Grand Slam titles by winning Wimbledon in 2000, extending it by winning the 2002 US Open - the final tournament of his career.

"I grew up playing and thinking that one day I'll be able to do what he does," the former world number one said.

"To actually be here, it's a dream come true."

Sampras won his last Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2002

Federer broke Sampras' record at Wimbledon in 2009, with Nadal also surpassing the American with victory at the 2017 French Open.

Djokovic says he owes his own success to the rivalries which he has developed with 37-year-old Federer and 32-year-old Nadal over the past decade.

"Maybe 10 years ago I would say I'm not so happy to be part of this era with Nadal and Federer. Actually today I am. I really am," he said.

"I feel like the rivalries with these guys, the matches with Federer and Nadal, have made me the player I am, have shaped me into the player I am today.

"We have pushed each other to the limit every time we get to play each other."

Most Grand Slam titles - men's singles 20 Roger Federer 17 Rafael Nadal 14 Pete Sampras, Novak Djokovic 12 Roy Emerson

'Winning Wimbledon and US Open hard to believe'

Djokovic had dropped to 22nd in the world rankings earlier this year after needing surgery in January to fix a long-standing elbow injury, a problem which ruled him out of last year's US Open.

He also said he had suffered personal issues in 2017, both key factors as he was unable to reach a semi-final in seven consecutive Grand Slams until his Wimbledon victory.

He also won in Cincinnati to become the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments on the ATP Tour.

"If you told me in February this year when I got the surgery that I'll win Wimbledon, US Open, and Cincinnati, it would be hard to believe," he said.

"But at the same time there was always part of me that imagined and believed and hoped that I can get back on the desired level of tennis very soon.

"Life showed me that it takes time for good things, it takes time to really build them. The last two months have been terrific.

"I feel like I'm on a whole new level. Winning Wimbledon and US Open is hard to believe"