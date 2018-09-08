US Open 2018: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray
Murray and Mattek-Sands were competing together for the first time at this tournament

Jamie Murray successfully defended his US Open mixed doubles title by coming from behind to win a tight final.

The Briton and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Poland's Alicja Rosolska and Croat Nikola Mektic on a match tie-break 2-6 6-3 11-9.

The win gives Murray a fourth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and is his sixth overall.

It is Mattek-Sands' eighth Slam title but first since a career-threatening knee injury at Wimbledon in 2017.

The pair were competing together for the first time and were well supported by Mattek-Sands' home crowd.

She was in tears after the winning point and cried again when asked about her comeback from injury in her on-court post-match interview.

Murray then led the crowd in singing happy birthday to his mother Judy who was watching in his support box.

More to follow

