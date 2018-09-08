US Open 2018: Bryan wins record 18th Grand Slam doubles title

Mike Bryan has now won six US Open titles - five of them with his twin brother Bob

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

American Mike Bryan won a record 18th Grand Slam men's doubles title alongside compatriot Jack Sock when the pair beat Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3 6-1 in the US Open final.

The third seeds also won Wimbledon together earlier this year, the first Grand Slam title Bryan won without his twin brother Bob.

Bryan, 40, has now surpassed Australian John Newcombe's doubles record.

"This is not just about me. It's a team effort," said Bryan

"It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to get this 40-year-old body on the court and winning a couple of matches."

Bryan and Sock won all their service games in the tournament and became the first duo to win consecutive Grand Slam titles since Mike and Bob achieved four in a row in 2012.