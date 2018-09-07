Juan Martin del Potro into US Open final as injury forces Rafael Nadal to retire

Nadal was bidding to defend his title and win his 18th Grand Slam title

2018 US Open men's final Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: Sunday, 9 September Time: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Juan Martin del Potro will compete in his first Grand Slam final for nine years after defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their US Open semi-final.

Argentine third seed Del Potro was leading 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 when Nadal quit because of a knee problem.

Top seed Nadal, 32, twice needed medical attention before conceding.

"It was difficult for me to keep playing. I was in too much pain and it was not a tennis match," said Nadal.

"It was one player playing and one on the other side of the court.

"I hate retiring but to stay one more set out there playing like that is too much for me."

Nadal suffered problems with his right knee during his third-round win over Russian Karen Khachanov.

The Spaniard insisted it was not a major problem and won gruelling matches against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Austrian ninth seed Dominic Thiem to reach the last four.

But it was a worry for a player who has suffered serious knee injuries in the past and the pain proved too much for the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

Del Potro, 29, last competed in a Grand Slam final when he won at Flushing Meadows in 2009.

He has since suffered a catalogue of injury problems, contemplating retirement after a series of wrist injuries before fighting back to his highest ranking this year.