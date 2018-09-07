Naomi Osaka through to US Open final with win over Madison Keys

2018 US Open women's final Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: Saturday, 8 September Time: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website.

Naomi Osaka has become the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final after beating American Madison Keys to set up a meeting with Serena Williams at the US Open.

Osaka, 20, had never beaten Keys in their previous three meetings, but won 6-2 6-4 in New York.

The 19th seed saw off 13 break points and clinically took those which came her way.

She meets 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams at 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Williams eased past Latvia's 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets earlier on Thursday.

