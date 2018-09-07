US Open 2018: Storms disrupt Hewett and Reid semi-final

British pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the US Open and Wimbledon as partners last year

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

British defending champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid's wheelchair doubles semi-final was postponed because of poor weather at the US Open.

The second seeds were leading Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda by one set after taking the first 7-5.

It was a gruelling first set which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

The match was originally delayed because of extreme heat and then moved from Arthur Ashe Stadium to court 12.

Thunderstorms and rainfall meant all outside court matches were abandoned for the day, while the two women's singles semi-finals were held under the roof of Arthur Ashe.

Britain's Lucy Shuker and her partner Sabine Ellerbrock from Germany also had their women's doubles semi-final against top seeds Diede de Groot and Yui Kamiji called off.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne was also due to take on American top seed David Wagner in the men's quad division.

All four British players will play in a packed schedule in New York on Friday.