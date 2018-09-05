US Open 2018: Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic in five sets to reach semi-finals

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Kei Nishikori overcame seventh seed Marin Cilic in a gruelling five-set match to reach the US Open semi-finals.

Both players struggled in an error-strewn encounter with high temperatures in New York again a factor.

Cilic made a dominant start to lead by a set and a break before his level dropped to allow Japan's Nishikori to take a 2-1 lead.

Cilic recovered to force a decider but Nishikori edged through 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4 in four hours eight minutes.

He will play either Serbia's Novak Djokovic or Australian John Millman in the last four.

More to follow