US Open 2018: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares shocked in men's doubles quarter-finals

From the section

Murray and Soares have won two Grand Slam titles as a pair, both in 2016

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jamie Murray and partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the US Open men's doubles in the quarter-finals.

The 2016 champions and fourth seeds were shocked by unseeded pair Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri, losing 7-5 6-4.

Murray plays in the mixed doubles semi-finals later on Wednesday alongside American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The mixed event at Flushing Meadows is now the Scot's final chance to win a Grand Slam in 2018.