US Open 2018: Juan Martin Del Potro overcomes John Isner to reach semi-finals

Juan Martin Del Potro
Juan Martin Del Potro was beaten by defending champion Rafael Nadal in last year's US Open semi-final
2018 US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Former champion Juan Martin Del Potro reached his second successive US Open semi-final with a hard-earned 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over John Isner.

World number 11 Isner took the opening set on a tie-break before the world number three levelled following a break in the fourth game of the second set.

The Argentine won the next tie-break and then broke in the second game of the fourth set en route to victory.

The 2009 champion will face Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem on Friday.

More to follow.

