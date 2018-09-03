US Open 2018: Madison Keys through to quarter-finals

Madison Keys lost the US Open final in 2017 to compatriot Sloane Stephens

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Last year's runner-up Madison Keys is through to the quarter-finals of the US Open after she defeated 29th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-1 6-3.

American 14th seed Keys broke twice in the first set and again on Cibulkova's first game in the second.

She dropped serve shortly afterwards but broke back twice to win in one hour and 16 minutes on Arthur Ashe.

Keys will face the winner in the match between Maria Sharapova and Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-final.

She said: "I am glad I got the win and can come out here again for another match. It's always easier to be more energised when the person on the other side of the net is more energised than you can possibly be.

"She's a good player and has done a lot in her career. It was about having to focus on first serves and waiting for the right ball. I had to move my feet and used the crowd in those tight moments."