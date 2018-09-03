US Open 2018: Quarter-finalist John Isner hopes to avoid clash with birth

John Isner has never gone beyond the quarter-final stage of the US Open

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

American 11th seed John Isner's hopes of surpassing his best finish at a US Open could be cut short if his first baby arrives sooner than expected.

Isner reached the quarter-finals with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-2 win over Canadian 25th seed Milos Raonic on Sunday to equal his best showing here.

His first child is due on 22 September but he has already been thinking what would happen if there was a clash.

"I would play if it worked out I could get there and get back," he said.

He added in comments reported on the US Open website: "If it was the day of the match, not possible. I'm not going to miss the birth, but we'll see."

Wimbledon semi-finalist Isner will face Juan Martin del Potro next after reaching the last eight in New York for the first time since 2011.

He is the only American remaining in the men's draw after 18th seed Jack Sock was knocked out by Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

Argentine Del Potro, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2009, came through in straight sets against Borin Coric 6-4 6-3 6-1 to reach the last eight for a third successive year.

Elsewhere, ninth seed Dominic Thiem also reached the quarter-finals by beating 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-2) of South Africa.

The Austrian broke late in the first set and twice in the second before winning the third in a tie-break on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It is the first time Thiem has reached the last eight in New York, and he will face 17-time Grand Slam winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

French Open finalist Thiem called the win "one of his best matches ever".

Twelve months ago the 24-year-old had two match points in the fourth round against Del Potro but lost in five sets.

"It's a dream coming true," said Thiem. "I was really close last year, but I couldn't close it out."