US Open 2018: Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal target last eight at Flushing Meadows

Serena Williams has won the US Open six times, most recently in 2014

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

Grand Slam winners Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will take centre stage on Sunday as they aim to make the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Six-time champion Williams, 36, faces Estonian Kaia Kanepi, who knocked out world number one Simona Halep and has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"I beat Halep, so I should be able to beat all the others as well," she said of raised expectations of her.

Defending men's champion Nadal is up against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Their only other encounter came last year when the three-time winner beat the world number 37 in three sets in the third round of the French Open.

The match between defending women's singles champion Sloane Stephens and Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens will follow on Arthur Ashe.

The day's play on the main court finishes with men's third seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina against promising 21-year-old Croat Borna Coric.

There could be a tight and titanic tussle on Louis Armstrong as last year's men's runner-up and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson faces world number nine Dominic Thiem.

South African Anderson, 32, leads Thiem 6-1 in head-to-heads but the Austrian's sole victory came in their last match, at this year's Madrid Masters.

Anderson is not the only big server on show, with another home favourite John Isner hoping to get the better of Milos Raonic again in a Grand Slam, having defeated the Canadian in their Wimbledon quarter-final.