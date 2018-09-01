US Open 2018: Britain's Jamie Murray through but Naomi Broady loses

Jamie Murray (right) and Bruno Soares, seen here winning the Cincinnati title last month, are chasing a second US Open title together

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jamie Murray reached the third round of the men's doubles at the US Open but compatriot Naomi Broady lost in the women's doubles.

Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares, champions in 2016 and fourth seeds this year, beat New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 6-3 6-4.

But Broady and American Danielle Rose Collins were beaten 6-2 7-5 by Timea Bacsinszky and Vera Zvonareva.

British hopes of success hang on the doubles after early singles exits.

Murray is also still in the mixed doubles, in which he is partnering American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, while fellow Briton Dom Inglot is in action in the men's doubles later on Saturday.