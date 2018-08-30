US Open 2018: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares win New York opener

Murray (left) and Soares warmed up for the US Open by winning the Cincinnati double title

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares beat Spanish pair Guido Pella and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their US Open first-round meeting.

Fourth seeds Murray and Soares, who won the title the title in 2016,cruised through in an hour and two minutes.

Britain's Naomi Broady and American Danielle Collins upset 16th seeds Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya 6-3 6-4.

Heather Watson and German Tatjana Maria lost in straight sets however.

Romania's Raluca Olaru and China's Xinyan Han proved too strong in a 6-3 6-3 defeat. It was a second first-round exit at Flushing Meadows this year for Watson after the 26-year-old's singles defeat to Ekaterina Makarova.

Elsewhere Britain's Dominic Inglot and Croat Franko Skugor - seeded 16th - saw off Robert Lindstedt and Rajeev Ram.

Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic are the top seeds in the men's doubles with Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova the equivalent in the women's tournament.