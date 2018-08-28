US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics to reach second round

Novak Djokovic was a break down in the third set before winning the last 10 games

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Novak Djokovic struggled in the New York humidity before recovering to beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the US Open first round at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic, aiming for a 14th Grand Slam title, won 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0.

The Serb, 31, was unsteady on his feet and asked for a sick bucket to be put next to his chair in the second set.

Fucsovics then faded and Djokovic won the last 10 games, with the players taking a 10-minute heat break between the third and fourth sets.

It was the first time US Open organisers implemented an extreme heat policy in men's matches.

"I was praying that I got to feel better because I wasn't feeling great for most of the first three sets," said sixth seed Djokovic.

"I want to thank the US Open for allowing us to have a 10-minute break after the third set. We both needed it."

Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who won the men's title at Flushing Meadows in 2011 and 2015, will meet American Tennys Sandgren in the second round.

Roger Federer, who plays Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in Tuesday's night session, is a possible quarter-final opponent for Djokovic.

Djokovic locks into 'survival mode'

Humidity has been an issue for the players in the opening two days at Flushing Meadows, where temperatures have climbed above 32C (90F).

Four players were forced to retire from matches on Tuesday, with United States Tennis Organisation (USTA) managing director Chris Widmaier saying two were "certainly heat-related" withdrawals.

As well as Djokovic's issues, Fucsovics also needed the trainer as both players asked for multiple ice towels during changeovers.

World number 41 Fucsovics also appeared to pick up an injury and limped away from court afterwards.

"We obviously both struggled. You could see that. Towards the end of the third we started to play a bit better, at least from my side," said Djokovic.

"Before that it was survival mode."

The WTA has an extreme heat policy in place of the female players, unlike the men's ATP, which has a discretionary rule.

Widmaier said the decision was made after the USTA consulted its medical team and applied it to matches taking place around 1pm local time.

The ruling offered the break to both players after the third set and was taken if either or both of the players wanted it.

Djokovic and Fucsovics were the first players to enforce it, breaking off two hours 22 minutes into the match, and used the time to have ice baths - in tubs next to each other.

"You're battling with a guy for two and a half hours and aren't finished and then you're naked in the ice baths," joked Djokovic.

"It was quite a magnificent feeling."