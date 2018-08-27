US Open 2017: Heather Watson loses to Ekaterina Makarova in first round

Heather Watson won the US Open junior title in 2009

Heather Watson has been beaten in the US Open first round for the eighth successive year, losing 6-1 3-6 6-3 to Ekaterina Makarova in New York.

Watson, ranked 116th, won five games in a row from 3-1 down in the second set but a single break in the decider was enough to give the Russian victory.

The British number three, 26, won the Flushing Meadows junior title in 2009 but is yet to win a main-draw match.

She converted only two of seven break-point opportunities against Makarova.

World number 49 Makarova, a 2014 semi-finalist, took four of her six break-point chances.