US Open 2018: Johanna Konta in 'better mental and emotional space'

Johanna Konta went into the 2017 US Open with an outside chance of becoming world number one

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Johanna Konta says she has learned from her experience of "burning out" as she tries to climb back up the rankings with a strong run at the US Open.

The British number one, 27, suffered a dip in form after her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals last year.

Konta has dropped to 46th in the world, leading to a tough draw against French sixth seed Caroline Garcia in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm in a better mental and emotional space," she told BBC Sport.

Konta was ranked seventh going into last year's US Open and had an outside chance of becoming the world number one.

However, she suffered a surprise first-round defeat by unseeded Serb Aleksandra Krunic - the second of five straight losses at the end of 2017.

That came after a fantastic start to the year - during which she had won WTA titles in Sydney and Miami before reaching the last four at Wimbledon semi-finals - that enabled her to climb to a career-high ranking of fourth.

"That sticky period at the end of last year was a good opportunity for a lot of self-discovery," she said.

"I feel I definitely understood myself more and what is important to me and what areas of my work and life I need to take care of.

"I'd also like to think it has made me wiser - and if I'm ever approaching that situation again of feeling burned out then I could recognise it sooner and be able to act in an appropriate way."

Konta arrives in New York on the back of some impressive victories against former Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka.

However, she is still recovering from a virus that forced her to pull out of the Connecticut Open last week.

"I took each victory as another positive boost that I'm doing the right things and heading in the right direction," she said.

"Sooner or later my opportunity will come to string more of those matches together. That's what I'm looking for.

"I'm looking to be at the back end of every tournament I play - but you don't cruise in any first or second-round matches."

On her recent illness, she added: "I'm doing much better now. I'm still a bit bunged up, but that should clear up with time.

"I'm definitely at the back end of whatever nasty virus I had."