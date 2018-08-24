US Open: Britain's Heather Watson qualifies for Flushing Meadows main draw

Heather Watson and Katie Swan were the only British players to make it through to the final round of qualifying

Heather Watson booked her place in the main draw of the US Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over fellow Briton Katie Swan in the final round of qualifying.

She and Johanna Konta will be the only British women in the singles draw.

Watson, who had not won at Flushing Meadows since lifting the junior title in 2009, won three matches to come through qualifying.

The 26-year-old will learn her first-round opponent later on Friday. The tournament begins on 27 August.

Watson, who has dropped to 116th in the world rankings, has won seven of her past eight matches, having reached the final of an ITF event in Vancouver before coming through qualifying in New York.

"I had a lot of matches last week in Vancouver and that got me well prepared for this week. Now I think qualifying has got me well prepared for the main draw," she said.