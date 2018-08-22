Kyle Edmund: British number one progresses at Winston-Salem Open
- From the section Tennis
British number one Kyle Edmund progressed to the last 16 of the Winston-Salem Open with a straight-set win over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.
Third seed Edmund won 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes in North Carolina.
The 23-year-old, who has been named in the European Laver Cup team, did not face a single break point and won 93% of points on his first serve.
Edmund will face Spain's world number 89 Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round on Wednesday.