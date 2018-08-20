BBC Sport - Novak Djokovic: Cincinnati Masters win a 'special moment in my career'

Novak Djokovic has described winning the Cincinnati Masters as a "special moment" in his career.

Victory over Roger Federer on Sunday meant the Serbian former world number one became the first player to win all nine Masters 1,000 tournaments.

