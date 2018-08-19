Cincinnati Masters: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares win doubles final

Victory brought Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray their third title this year

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares won their second doubles title of August with victory in the Cincinnati Masters final.

Murray and Soares beat Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 4-6 6-3 10-6 in one hour and 25 minutes.

It was their first ATP Masters 1,000 title as a pair.

Murray and Soares won the Washington Open two weeks ago for their third victory this year, having defended their Acapulco title in March.

Scot Murray. 32. and Soares, 36, have won nine titles since they joined forces in 2016, including the Australian Open and US Open.