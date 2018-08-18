Cincinnati Masters: Roger Federer wins second game in a day to reach semi-finals
-
- From the section Tennis
World number two Roger Federer won his second game of the day on Friday as he beat Stan Wawrinka to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters.
The seven-time champion, who began his day with victory over Leo Mayer, beat fellow Swiss Wawrinka 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.
The match was interrupted for 21 minutes as the players and crowd left the court during a lightning storm.
"It's quite unusual to stop for lightning," Federer said.
"I didn't know if it meant the end of the night or that we would come back. But I got my energy back for the third set, a momentum shift was good for me."
After the interruption, Federer secured the first break of the match to take a 4-2 lead and closed out victory for a 23rd victory in 26 meetings with Wawrinka.
The 37-year-old will face David Goffin in the final four after the Belgian beat Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4).
Elsewhere, former world number one Novak Djokovic also won his second match of the day to set up a semi-final with Croat Marin Cilic.
The Serb followed up a third-round victory over holder Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the day with a 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory over Canadian Milos Raonic.
Djokovic, a five-time finalist in Cincinnati, is aiming to lift the trophy at the sole Masters 1,000 series event he has never won.
Cilic secured his semi-final place by defeating Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.
Meanwhile, women's top seed Simona Halep recovered from 4-1 down in the opening set to beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4 6-1.
It was the second fightback of the day for Halep, who came from a break down in each set to overhaul Australian 16th seed Ashleigh Barty in the third round.
She will face rising 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who upset Madison Keys of the United States 6-3 6-4.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova also reached the final four with victory over Belgian Elise Mertens 7-5 5-7 6-3.
The Czech will face Kiki Bertens after the Dutchwoman defeated Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3.