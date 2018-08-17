Cincinnati Masters: Novak Djokovic & Simona Halep into quarter-finals

From the section

Simona Halep has lost twice in the final at Cincinnati

Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters as a rain-affected schedule forced them to play twice in a day.

World number one Halep of Romania beat Australia's Ashleigh Barty 7-5 6-4 and had only a few hours' break until her match with Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Wimbledon 2018 champion Djokovic of Serbia overcame Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Djokovic was then set to play Canada's Milos Raonic in the last eight.

Swiss second seed Roger Federer beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-1 7-6 (8-6) to reach the quarter-finals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face compatriot Stan Wawrinka, who beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 and will next face Belgian David Goffin following his 6-2 6-4 win over South African Kevin Anderson.

Croat Marin Cilic beat Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 and then overcame Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 to make the semi-finals.

In the women's draw, Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reached the semi-finals by beating Belgian Elise Mertens 7-5 5-7 6-3.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-4 and will now play the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens, who overcame Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3 2-6 6-3, in the quarter-finals.