BBC Sport - Davis Cup revamp could end the tournament, warns Pat Cash

Cash warns of end of Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis

A World Cup-style tennis tournament could spell the end of the Davis Cup and "has disaster written all over it", Australian Grand Slam and Davis Cup winner Pat Cash tells BBC Radio 4's Today.

Plans for the new tournament were approved by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday.

Chief executive David Haggerty said the decision would elevate the Davis Cup "to new standards".

Top videos

Audio

Cash warns of end of Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kent hang on to deny Somerset's thrilling comeback

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why is Alonso retiring from F1?

Video

Stokes should be able to play cricket - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Nigerian cheerleading team: 'We Are Family!'

Video

Peacock back in step for Tokyo 2020

Video

Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

Video

Birmingham Bears cruise to victory over Lancashire Lightning

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Lightning's Haynes & Devine thrash Western Storm

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired