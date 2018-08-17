BBC Sport - Davis Cup revamp could end the tournament, warns Pat Cash
Cash warns of end of Davis Cup
- From the section Tennis
A World Cup-style tennis tournament could spell the end of the Davis Cup and "has disaster written all over it", Australian Grand Slam and Davis Cup winner Pat Cash tells BBC Radio 4's Today.
Plans for the new tournament were approved by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday.
Chief executive David Haggerty said the decision would elevate the Davis Cup "to new standards".
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired