Davis Cup reform: Nations vote for 18-team season-ending event
-
- From the section Tennis
Controversial proposals to revamp the Davis Cup and turn it into a season-ending 18-team event have been backed by national tennis federations.
A two-thirds majority among the 140 nations was needed for the plans to be approved at the International Tennis Federation's annual general meeting.
The ITF has outlined a 25-year, $3bn (£2.15bn) plan with an investment group founded by footballer Gerard Pique.
The Lawn Tennis Association, Britain's governing body, opposed the proposals.
More to follow.