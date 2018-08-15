Garbine Muguruza: Spanish defending champion beaten by Lesia Tsurenko in Cincinnati

Muguruza won her first Grand Slam with the French Open in 2016, adding the Wimbledon title in 2017

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza suffered a surprise defeat by Lesia Tsurenko in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old Spanish defending champion, ranked seventh in the world, lost 2-6 6-4 6-4 to her Ukrainian opponent, the world number 45.

It was Muguruza's first match since her defeat in the second round of Wimbledon, where she was also defending her title.

Her match finished just as rain interrupted the rest of the day's play.

But earlier on Wednesday, American world number three and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens set up a third-round meeting with Elise Mertens by beating Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-3 6-2.

Belgium's Mertens, the world number 14, beat Rebecca Patterson of Sweden 3-6 6-2 7-6 (7-1).