Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon champion beats Adrian Mannarino in Cincinnati

From the section

Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat at the Rogers Cup last week, losing to Grece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in round three

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Adrian Mannarino and move into the third round in Cincinnati.

The 13-time Grand Slam winner defeated his French opponent, the world number 25, 4-6 6-2 6-1.

Serbia's Djokovic, ranked 10 in the world, will next play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or German Mischa Zverev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatia's Marin Cilic beat Marius Copil of Romania 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4.

And Robin Haase of the Netherlands beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 7-5.