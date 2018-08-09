Novak Djokovic knocked out of Rogers Cup by Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas

Djokovic was seeded ninth in Toronto. He has won the Rogers Cup in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic saw his bid for a fifth Rogers Cup triumph ended by a shock third-round defeat at the hands of Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto.

Tsitipas, who turns 20 on Sunday, beat the 13-time Grand Slam champion 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in two hours 18 minutes.

The world number 27 is through to the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career.

Kevin Anderson and Grigor Dimitrov are also through to the last eight.

South Africa's Anderson, who Djokovic beat in this year's Wimbledon final, saw off Belarus's Ilya Ivashka 7-5, 6-3.

Dimitrov beat Frances Tiafoe of the United States 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).

