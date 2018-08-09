Rogers Cup: Johanna Konta beats Victoria Azarenka to move into third round

Konta broke Azarenka's serve immediately after the restart

British number one Johanna Konta moved into the Rogers Cup third round by beating two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in a match that was halted by rain on Wednesday.

Konta led 6-3 3-0 when play was stopped in Montreal, and completed a comfortable victory on Thursday.

The 27-year-old went on to win 6-3 6-1 after immediately breaking Azarenka's serve once play was resumed.

She will now face world number five Elina Svitolina later on Thursday.

Konta, the world number 43, had broken Belarusian Azarenka in the seventh game and again in the ninth, to take the opening set in 40 minutes.

Former world number one Azarenka, 29, who is returning after having a son, was broken early in the second, before the match was stopped.

And after the restart she was broken once more, with Konta able to take full advantage and seal a convincing win over the world number 110, although Azarenka did force three break points in the final game of the match.

Ukrainian Svitolina reached the third round when her Romanian opponent Mihaela Buzarnescu retired from their match on Tuesday with the scores at 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 4-3.