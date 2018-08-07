Kyle Edmund suffers crushing defeat by Diego Schwartzman in Toronto

Edmund was beaten by fellow Briton Andy Murray at the Washington Open

British number one Kyle Edmund was thrashed 6-1 6-2 by Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada.

Edmund, who is ranked number 16 in the world, was beaten in an hour by Argentina's world number 12.

Schwartzman immediately took control of the match by breaking his opponent's first service game.

Edmund rarely threatened a comeback and was 2-2 in the second set before Schwartzman took the next four games.

The defeat for the Briton comes on the back of being beaten by compatriot Andy Murray at the Washington Open the previous week.