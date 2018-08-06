Katie Boulter: Briton beaten in Rogers Cup first round

Katie Boulter reached the second round of the women's singles at Wimbledon this year

British number two Katie Boulter was beaten in straight sets by Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Ukraine's Tsurenko, 29, eased to a 6-4 6-2 win in 85 minutes.

It is likely Boulter, 22, would have moved into the world's top 100 for the first time had she won.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-5 6-1 and ninth seed Karolina Pliskova won 6-4 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova.