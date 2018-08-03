BBC Sport - Andy Murray breaks down in tears after Washington Open win

Murray breaks down in tears after Washington Open win

Andy Murray breaks down in tears after his third-round victory over Romanian Marius Copil at 03:02 local time in the Washington Open.

READ MORE: Murray in tears after Washington Open win

